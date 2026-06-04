Kyrgyzstan outlines logistics benefits of new transport corridor

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will expand regional transport opportunities, reduce cargo delivery times and support the development of new industrial and logistics clusters, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev said, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the remarks during the Russia-Kyrgyzstan business dialogue held at SPIEF.

According to Daniyar Amangeldiev, transport and logistics remain among the key areas of economic cooperation.

He also noted that the Kokcho Koz trade and logistics center has been implemented through the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan continues to prioritize the modernization and expansion of its transport and logistics infrastructure as a key driver of economic diversification and regional connectivity.

Particular attention is given to the development of international transit corridors, improvement of cross-border logistics efficiency and the creation of modern trade and distribution hubs.

These efforts are aimed at strengthening the country’s position as a regional transit bridge and supporting the formation of integrated supply chains across Central Asia.