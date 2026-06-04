Kyrgyzstan secures seat on UN Security Council for 2027–2028 term

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Kyrgyzstan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term, Trend reports via the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Commenting on the development, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev welcomed Kyrgyzstan's election, describing it as a remarkable achievement that reflects the confidence of the international community in the country's constructive engagement, responsible diplomacy, and commitment to the principles of the United Nations.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has consistently promoted dialogue, cooperation, and multilateralism at both regional and international levels.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev expressed confidence that Kyrgyzstan would make a valuable contribution to the work of the Security Council and to international efforts aimed at maintaining peace, security, and cooperation worldwide.

The OTS Secretary General also reaffirmed his support for Kyrgyzstan as it prepares to assume its responsibilities on the Security Council and wished the country success during its tenure.