Turkmenistan, Malaysia discuss pathways to enhanced cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Turkmenistan and Malaysia discussed cooperation in political, economic, and educational fields, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a telephone conversation between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan.

The sides also discussed preparations for upcoming meetings and contacts at the highest and high levels, as well as prospects for further interaction between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Earlier, in May, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, stated that a production sharing agreement between Turkmennebit State Concern and Malaysia's PETRONAS will be signed during the upcoming visit of Malaysia’s Prime Minister to Turkmenistan.

For reference, PETRONAS has been operating in Turkmenistan since July 1996, when it became the first foreign company to sign a production sharing agreement (PSA) for offshore Block I in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. The block includes the Magtymguly, Diyarbekir, and Garagol-Deniz fields and remains one of the country's key offshore energy assets. This year, the country marked 20 years of cooperation in the gas processing sector with PETRONAS.

In May 2025, PETRONAS signed a new long-term agreement on Block I, extending its presence in Turkmenistan until 2050. Under the updated arrangement, the offshore project currently produces around 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and has access to more than 7 trillion cubic feet of gas resources.