Azerbaijan set to start construction of Bargushad Reservoir

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 4. Construction and installation work on the Bargushad Reservoir is expected to begin shortly, Mushfig Adigozalov, head of the Karabakh Region Water Treatment Facilities Operations Department, told Trend.

He noted that the project is currently in the tender stage, and construction work will begin after the relevant procedures are completed.

According to Adigozalov, design work on the reconstruction of the water supply, sewerage, and wastewater systems in the city of Khankendi is continuing simultaneously.

“In connection with the construction of the Agdam-Khankendi-Shusha highway, construction of the main sewer collector for the city of Khankendi is also underway. Work is currently underway on the construction of the main sewer collector with a diameter of 1,200 millimeters,” the department head added.