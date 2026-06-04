Uzbekistan and China's Hong Kong explore strategic investment and tech partnership

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Uzbekistan engaged in discussions with representatives of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to explore avenues for expanding economic cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties, and establishing a visa-free regime, the country's FM, Bakhtiyor Saidov, wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The meeting took place in Tashkent between Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, and John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Both parties noted that the visit could provide renewed momentum to Uzbekistan–Hong Kong relations, contributing to the broader framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China.

The discussions underscored Hong Kong’s role as a leading global financial and business hub, highlighting its potential to support Uzbekistan’s efforts to modernize the economy and implement advanced development initiatives.

The dialogue also addressed enhancing interregional cooperation, fostering direct engagement between business communities, and promoting joint economic and investment projects.

Following the meeting, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong exchanged verbal notes expressing their intention to formalize an intergovernmental agreement on a mutual visa-free regime, which would permit citizens of both jurisdictions to travel and stay visa-free for up to 30 days.

Additionally, the talks examined opportunities for collaboration in investment, finance, digitalization, artificial intelligence, transport, and logistics, which both sides identified as key drivers of future economic growth.

The visit reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to strengthen international partnerships, attract foreign investment, and expand cooperation with major financial and innovation hubs across Asia.