Kazakhstan set to amend rules on use of state symbols

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Government of Kazakhstan will soon introduce amendments to the resolution regulating the use of state symbols, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a National Flag-raising ceremony held in commemoration of the Day of State Symbols, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Kazakh president.

“Only true patriots lead the country toward progress and stand guard over its borders. In other words, patriotism serves as a guarantee of our country’s security and territorial integrity. Strengthening the authority and prestige of national symbols is a matter of state importance,” Tokayev said.

According to the president, respect for national symbols is a shared responsibility and a duty of every citizen.

“Honoring national symbols is the common duty of all citizens and, ultimately, an expression of respect for the state,” he noted.

Tokayev also emphasized that Kazakhstan is marking the 35th anniversary of its Independence this year.

“This historic milestone is of great significance in terms of critically and comprehensively reflecting on the path we have traveled, conducting an in-depth analysis of our achievements, and developing strategic plans for the future. We must celebrate this anniversary through hard work and tangible results,” the president said.