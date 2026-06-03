Kazakhstan's Almaty Superski project enters practical phase with POMA and StructureCraft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Almaty Superski project has transitioned into its practical implementation stage following a series of strategic engineering and procurement approvals finalized by the Board of Directors of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The roadmap was reviewed during a board meeting chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov, where Chief Executive Officer Yerzhan Yerkinbayev presented the operational readiness report for the Almaty mountain cluster development.

The approved construction plan establishes direct partnerships with specialized global firms to manage distinct components of the alpine resort. Following an open international tender monitored by independent consultants PGI, Hill International, and DCSA, French engineering firm POMA has been designated to construct 11 modern cable car networks. The installation framework will feature high-capacity 3S-gondolas, 10-seater gondola lifts, and chairlifts engineered to international environmental and safety standards.

To execute the architectural design established by Foster + Partners, the board approved a technical agreement with Canadian mass timber specialist StructureCraft to design and manufacture the resort's complex wooden structures. Additionally, US-based project management firm Hill International has been retained to consolidate construction oversight, control the development timeline, and synchronize inter-corporate logistics. According to the government-sanctioned construction schedule, initial on-site ground-breaking works have commenced, positioning the Almaty Superski resort for a scheduled commissioning in December 2028.