Baku Shipyard marks keel laying of first container ship for Caspian operations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A keel-laying ceremony was held today at the Baku Shipyard for the first 780-TEU container ship, which will operate in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Trend reports.

“This project, implemented as part of the strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, makes a significant contribution to the development of the shipbuilding industry in our country and the Middle Corridor.

The projects being carried out by the Baku Shipyard based on international orders once again demonstrate Azerbaijan’s growing industrial and engineering potential,” the publication reads.