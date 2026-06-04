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Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)

ICT Materials 4 June 2026 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The 4th National Cybersecurity Forum, organized by the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA), is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is taking place with the main partnership of the National Cybersecurity Center of the State Security Service (SSS).

The forum, which has already become one of the country’s leading cybersecurity platforms, unites government agencies, private-sector representatives, international partners, technology companies, and experts in the field.

The forum discusses current challenges and prospects in the field of cybersecurity and serves as an important platform for fostering cooperation among the parties

Will be updated

Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)
Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)
Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)
Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)
Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)
Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)
Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)
Baku hosts 4th National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)

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