Kazakhstan calls on Cypriot companies to participate in Middle Corridor development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited Cypriot companies to take an active part in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Speaking at a briefing following talks with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, Tokayev highlighted Cyprus’ significant role in the global maritime industry and the potential for closer cooperation in logistics and transportation.

“As is well known, Cyprus is a world-class maritime hub. The Middle Corridor offers substantial opportunities for effectively linking Kazakhstan’s land-based infrastructure with Cyprus’ maritime infrastructure. This step will help create a new multi-vector logistics system connecting Central Asia, the Caspian region and the Mediterranean, while also contributing to increased trade between our countries,” Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh president, more than 400 companies with Cypriot capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan, including around 30 registered at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

“This alone demonstrates the steady development of our business and investment ties. Later today, the Kazakhstan-Cyprus Business Forum will be held in our capital. Business representatives from both countries will take part in this important event. A delegation of Cypriot entrepreneurs has arrived specifically to participate in the forum,” Tokayev noted.

The president expressed confidence that closer cooperation between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Cyprus would contribute to expanding trade, investment and logistics partnerships between the two countries.

Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and runs through Central Asian countries, crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, and then extends into Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime pathways, linking eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.