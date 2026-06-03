Kyrgyzstan to become non-permanent member of UN Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Kyrgyzstan has secured a seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the first time in its history since independence, Trend reports.

During the voting at the UN General Assembly, Kyrgyzstan competed with the Philippines for one of the seats on the Security Council. After four rounds of voting, the country received the required support of at least two-thirds of UN member states. In the final round, Kyrgyzstan's candidacy was backed by 142 countries.

Starting from January 1, 2027, Austria, Zimbabwe, Portugal, and Trinidad and Tobago will also join the Security Council as new non-permanent members. They will replace Greece, Denmark, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia, whose terms on the Council expire on December 31, 2026.

