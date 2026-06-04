Azerbaijan discusses collaboration in financial and banking sector within OTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan discussed collaboration in the financial and banking sector within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Asadov with participants of the meeting of the Council of Central Banks of OTS member countries held in Baku today.

The parties emphasized the importance of the council meeting, and expressed confidence that the event will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the financial sectors of the OTS member countries and increasing the role of central banks in this process.

It was noted with satisfaction that cooperation between the OTS member states based on mutual trust and common interests is successfully developing in various directions.

It was emphasized that during the current year, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OTS will pay special attention to further expanding relations in the economic, trade, investment, transport, energy, finance, humanitarian, and other areas.

The talks focused on the successive reforms implemented in Azerbaijan to modernize the financial and banking sector, the results achieved in improving the quality of financial services, increasing transparency, and strengthening the stability of the banking system.

The parties also discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the financial and banking sector within OTS.