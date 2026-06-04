Uzbekistan, Hong Kong move to expand economic collaboration

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation from China led by John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, to discuss expanding economic, financial, and regional cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

At the beginning of the meeting, Lee conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The talks focused on strengthening Uzbekistan–China relations and expanding practical cooperation with Hong Kong, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and interregional exchange.

Both sides noted the unprecedented level of bilateral relations, describing them as a “comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era,” and highlighted the successful implementation of agreements reached at the highest level in recent months.

Officials pointed to a series of recent engagements, including a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Beijing, the third interregional forum in Xi’an, an economic forum and industrial exhibition in Hong Kong, and the opening of an Uzbekistan trade house in the territory.

Particular emphasis was placed on expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan’s regions and Hong Kong, supported by the visit of a large delegation of Hong Kong business representatives to Tashkent.

The two sides agreed on the importance of developing a comprehensive cooperation program covering trade, investment, financial services, industrial collaboration, education, tourism, and business exchanges. They also discussed the potential launch of direct flights and improved consular services for citizens.

Priority areas for future cooperation include green energy, agriculture, biotechnology, the digital economy, fintech, innovation startups, artificial intelligence, and related high-tech sectors.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to develop a joint “road map” for priority cooperation areas, establish a business council, and move toward introducing a reciprocal visa-free regime with Hong Kong in the near future.