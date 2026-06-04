Uzbek senate, Serbian president seek to deepen political dialogue and economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Serbian president and Uzbek officials held talks focusing on maintaining high-level political dialogue, expanding tradeand economic ties, and advancing promising joint projects, Trend reports via the senate.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić met with Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis, during the official visit of a parliamentary delegation from Uzbekistan to Serbia where significant potential for cooperation in sectors including textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, transport and logistics, industrial cooperation, and energy were highlighted.

During the meeting, Vučić conveyed his best wishes to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and emphasized that relations between Serbia and Uzbekistan continue to develop steadily in a spirit of mutual trust and friendship.

Vučić also praised Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms and economic transformation, describing the country as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Eurasian region.

The Serbian president also welcomed the active participation of the Uzbek delegation in events organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, noting that stronger parliamentary exchanges can contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Serbian side reaffirmed its commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Uzbekistan across a broad range of political, economic, and cultural fields.