Belarusian Commodity Exchange to collaborate with Azerbaijani AI solutions provider (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) will cooperate with Aigen Solutions MMC, an Azerbaijani developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-based automation systems, Trend reports via BUCE.

This is envisaged by the memorandum of understanding signed between BUCE and Aigen Solutions.

The document was signed by First Deputy Chairperson of the BUCE Board, Olga Gorelik, and Director of Aigen Solutions, Ismayil Mammadli. The ceremony took place during a visit to BUCE by an Azerbaijani business delegation, organized with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO.

Under the memorandum, the parties plan to develop cooperation in the implementation of AI technologies to optimize and improve the efficiency of business processes related to the organization and conduct of exchange trading. One of the key areas of collaboration will be the integration of AI solutions into BUTB's infrastructure and operations, which will enable automated analysis of large data sets, forecasting market trends, and risk management.

Furthermore, BUCE and Aigen Solutions intend to establish regular consultations and exchange experiences in the application of digital technologies in trading, as well as implement joint projects aimed at testing AI solutions in real-world exchange conditions.

"The implementation of AI systems is not a technological fad, but an objective necessity for a modern exchange. Such solutions improve the accuracy of market data analysis, optimize trading processes, and minimize operational risks. Furthermore, the automation of routine operations frees up time and resources, allowing us to focus on strategic development and high-quality service to trading participants," Gorelik emphasized.

"Thanks to our partnership with BUCE, we'll be able to adapt cutting-edge AI technologies to the real-world challenges of exchange trading. I am confident that our collaboration will result in flexible, scalable digital solutions that will bring practical benefits to both the exchange and its clients worldwide," said Mammadli.

Currently, 218 residents of Azerbaijan are accredited at BUCE. In the first five months of 2026, exchange trade turnover between Belarus and Azerbaijan increased by 15%, reaching $48 million.