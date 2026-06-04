Azerbaijani SSS cyber investigation department launches operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. A cyber investigation department has launched its operations within the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Davud Rustamov, Head of the National Cybersecurity Center of the State Security Service, said at the 4th National Cybersecurity Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the tandem functioning of procedural and cyber-forensic investigation branches serves to achieve significant success in combating cyber threats and aims to deliver serious results in this direction.

"We must definitely strengthen public-private partnerships, AI-based defense mechanisms, risk assessment, and increase our initiatives to scale AI solutions so that new risks do not emerge within large volumes of data," he added.

Rustamov also spoke about international cooperation in ensuring cybersecurity.

"We have points of contact with 160 cybersecurity centers around the world. Within the framework of the Budapest Convention, we take measures to investigate cybercrime cases through a 24/7 communication channel. Work is also underway regarding the recently adopted UN convention on cybersecurity, which Azerbaijan was the first to ratify," he added.