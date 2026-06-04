Kazakhstan launches large-scale study of domestic cement for road construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Kazakhstan has launched a comprehensive study of domestically produced cement used in the construction, reconstruction, and maintenance of the country’s road network, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

Specialists from the road research institute KazdorNII have launched a nationwide assessment as part of the research project, “Analysis of the Chemical Composition and Physical-Mechanical Properties of Cement Produced in Kazakhstan.”

The initiative aims to evaluate the quality of domestically manufactured cement and develop scientifically grounded requirements for road cement tailored to Kazakhstan’s climatic conditions.

“Cement is one of the key materials in road construction, directly affecting strength, frost resistance, resilience to temperature fluctuations, and the overall service life of highways. Studying its characteristics is therefore of strategic importance for improving the reliability of the country’s transport infrastructure,” KazdorNII said.

The research is being carried out in cooperation with representatives of KazAutoZhol, the National Center for Quality of Road Assets, and cement manufacturers.

Kazakhstan currently operates 11 cement plants supplying products to the construction sector. Sampling is already underway at production facilities in the Mangystau, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan regions, as well as in the city of Shymkent. Collecting samples directly from manufacturing sites is expected to provide the most objective assessment of product quality.

During the study, researchers will conduct a detailed analysis of the physical, mechanical, and chemical properties of cement, examine the impact of mineral and chemical additives, and gather data on the product range and production volumes of domestic manufacturers.

One of the project’s key outcomes will be the development of a new regulatory and technical standard titled “Road Cement.” The document is expected to establish unified requirements for cement used in the construction of concrete roads and strengthen the regulatory framework governing the sector.

According to experts, the findings will contribute to higher-quality road-building materials, increase the longevity of cement-concrete pavements, and support the wider adoption of modern road construction technologies across Kazakhstan.