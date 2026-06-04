Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park expands with new resident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. "Ceer Plastik" LLC has been granted the status of a new resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, Trend reports, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, a project for plastic waste recycling, as well as the production of corrugated and high-pressure polyethylene pipes, will be implemented by the new resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park.

Within the framework of the project, which has an investment value of 5 million manat ($2.9 million), the company plans to carry out plastic waste recycling and the production of corrugated and high-pressure polyethylene pipes on the territory of the Industrial Park.

31 business entities have been granted resident status, and 5 entrepreneurs have received non-resident status in the Aghdam Industrial Park. To date, entrepreneurs have invested more than 172 million manat ($101.1 million) in projects implemented within the industrial park, creating over 1,000 jobs. Ranking second in the country by the number of residents, the products manufactured in the Industrial Park are directed toward meeting local demand as well as being exported.

The Aghdam Industrial Park was established by Decree No. 1347 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 28, 2021, "On the establishment of the Aghdam Industrial Park." The purpose of creating the Aghdam Industrial Park is to revive the liberated territories, develop the industrial potential of Karabakh, support entrepreneurship, organize competitive industrial production based on modern technologies, and increase public employment in the manufacturing sector.