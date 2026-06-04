Kyrgyzstan promotes hydropower potential to investors

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Kyrgyzstan continues to advance the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant alongside small and medium-sized hydropower projects and renewable energy facilities, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev said, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the statement during the Russia-Kyrgyzstan business dialogue at SPIEF.

Amangeldiev noted that the country's substantial hydropower potential remains one of the key drivers of economic development.

He also said that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are implementing joint solar and wind power projects in Issyk-Kul Region.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is consistently focusing on the development of its energy sector, with particular emphasis on expanding domestic generation capacity and improving the efficiency of existing infrastructure.

The country is actively promoting the use of renewable energy sources as part of its long-term strategy to ensure energy security and sustainable economic growth.

In parallel, efforts are underway to modernize the power system and attract investment into large-scale hydropower projects, which remain a key component of the national energy balance.