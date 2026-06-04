Uzbekistan, Austria meet to discuss bilateral ties

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Uzbek officials held talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to discuss the development of bilateral relations and opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries, Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, wrote on her Telegram account, Trend reports.

According to Saida Mirziyoyeva, the talks focused on strengthening political dialogue, increasing trade and economic cooperation, and expanding cultural exchanges between Uzbekistan and Austria.

The sides also exchanged views on Uzbekistan’s engagement with the European Union and explored new opportunities for joint projects involving European partners.

Both parties reaffirmed their interest in deepening cooperation based on mutual trust and respect, underscoring the importance of maintaining active political and economic ties amid growing relations between Uzbekistan and European countries.