Baku Energy Week highlights Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy triumph – political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The successful holding of the 31st Baku Energy Week is considered another confirmation of Azerbaijan's growing role in the global energy market and international influence, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the gathering of state officials, heads of energy companies, and leading experts from different countries of the world in Baku once again demonstrated the status of Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and an important energy center.

"Today, Azerbaijan is known not only as a country with rich energy resources, but also as a strategic partner contributing to the energy security of Europe and Asia. The high interest shown in the Baku Energy Week shows that the energy policy implemented by our country has gained international trust. Oil and gas projects successfully implemented for years, giant initiatives such as the Southern Gas Corridor, and steps taken towards green energy are the main indicators of Azerbaijan's achievements in the energy sector," he said.

The analyst noted that President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, said that Baku Energy Week has become an important platform for international energy cooperation for many years.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's energy policy is based on mutual trust, partnership, and long-term cooperation. According to the President, our country today plays an important role in ensuring the energy security of many states and is known as a reliable supplier to partner countries.

Azerbaijan's successes in the energy sector are not limited to economic indicators. Our country also makes a significant contribution to strengthening regional cooperation, diversifying energy routes, and developing renewable energy sources.

In particular, in recent years, the expansion of green energy projects has become an important component of Azerbaijan's future-oriented energy strategy," Garayev explained.

He pointed out that the 31st Baku Energy Week once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan is among the countries playing an influential role in shaping the global energy agenda.

"The holding of such an influential event in Baku demonstrates that our state's position in the international arena is strengthened, that our country is perceived as a reliable partner, and that energy diplomacy is continuing successfully. This is also evaluated as another successful result of the economic and political achievements of Azerbaijan and the far-sighted policy of the country's leadership," he added.