Baku hosts next meeting of OTS Council of Central Banks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The next meeting of the Council of Central (National) Banks of the Organization of Turkic States OTS) is being held in Baku today, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We are very pleased to welcome the heads of the central banks of the brotherly countries and the Secretary General of the Turkic States Organization in Baku.

At a time when cooperation between the Turkic states has entered a new stage, strengthening dialogue and exchange of experience between the institutions we lead is of particular importance.

We believe that this meeting will be the next important page in the Council's activities and will make a significant contribution to the formation of a more integrated, innovative, and sustainable financial ecosystem in our region," the CBA chairman said.

In connection with the meeting, the leadership of the central banks of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, which are members of the Council, as well as the central banks of Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which are observers, are visiting Azerbaijan. The OTS Secretary General is also expected to participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be an effective platform for the central banks of the represented countries to discuss issues related to ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability in the context of global challenges, improving the transmission of monetary policy, as well as the challenges and new opportunities faced by the central banks of the represented countries in the development of financial technologies in the era of digital transformation.

Thus, within the framework of the meeting, presentations will be made, and discussions will be held on the topics of "Monetary and financial policy measures of central banks against global and regional risks in the medium term" and "Development of digital financial ecosystems, including financial technologies".

The first meeting of the council, established in 2024, was held last year in Astana, Kazakhstan. The main goal of the Council, which functions as an advisory and consultative body, is to strengthen cooperation in monetary policy, financial stability, payment systems, financial technologies, and other areas of mutual interest, and to promote joint consultations and research.