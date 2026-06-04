FCHAIN representatives participate in Azerbaijan Independence Day reception in Prague and hold high-level meetings with Czech political leaders (PHOTO)

An official reception marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Prague under the patronage of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic. The event commemorated the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918 and brought together leading political figures, diplomats, business executives, media representatives, and members of the Azerbaijani community in the Czech Republic.

The reception was hosted by His Excellency Mr. Yashar Aliyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic, who welcomed guests and delivered the opening address. In his remarks, Ambassador Aliyev highlighted the historical significance of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, the country’s remarkable economic and social development since the restoration of independence, and the growing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic. He emphasized Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable international partner in the fields of energy security, regional connectivity, trade, and investment cooperation.

The event was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura, Head of the Czech Government Office Tünde Barta, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister Hynek Kmoníček, members of the Czech Parliament, representatives of state institutions, ambassadors accredited in Prague, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

In his official address, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš emphasized the strategic importance of Czech-Azerbaijani relations and highlighted the successful development of cooperation in trade, investment, and energy security. He noted Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable partner and one of the Czech Republic’s key energy suppliers.

Speaker Tomio Okamura also underscored the importance of the long-standing partnership between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to expand not only in energy but also in trade, transportation, investment, culture, and people-to-people relations.

Among the invited guests were representatives of Financial Chain Corporation (FCHAIN). The company was represented by Mr. Teymur Akhundov, Regional Manager, together with the company’s HR & Administrative Manager for the Czech Republic.

A key highlight of the evening for FCHAIN was a series of separate high-level meetings held by the FCHAIN delegation with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura. During these meetings, Mr. Akhundov provided a comprehensive presentation of Financial Chain Corporation, outlining the company’s business development strategy, ongoing projects, long-term vision, and expansion plans across the Czech Republic and Slovakia as well as other European countries. Particular attention was given to FCHAIN’s growing activities in the region, its commitment to innovation, financial technologies, digital transformation, and its contribution to strengthening international business cooperation.

The discussions also focused on the economic and investment climate in the Czech Republic, opportunities for collaboration between international companies and public institutions, and the role of innovative enterprises in supporting sustainable economic growth. The FCHAIN delegation shared details regarding the company’s current achievements, future objectives, and strategic plans for expanding its operations throughout Central Europe. At the conclusion, the parties agreed to remain in contact and to continue participating in various business, economic, social, and public events throughout the Czech Republic.

The reception concluded with a cultural exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, featuring works by Azerbaijani artists that showcased the country’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. The exhibition attracted significant interest from guests and served as another example of the strong cultural ties connecting Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

The participation of Financial Chain Corporation in this prestigious diplomatic event reflects the company’s growing presence and ambitions in Central Europe. Through active engagement with government leaders, diplomatic representatives, and business stakeholders, FCHAIN continues to strengthen its position in the Czech and Slovak markets while contributing to international cooperation, innovation, and sustainable economic development.