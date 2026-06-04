Azerbaijan and Iran brainstorm current status of bilateral relations

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, have discussed the current status of bilateral relations between their countries during a phone conversation, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The discussion included prospects for cooperation, as well as the current situation and security issues in the region.

Aragchi provided detailed information on the negotiation process and the latest situation surrounding Iran. Bayramov emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts in terms of maintaining regional stability.

The parties also discussed other issues on the bilateral and regional agenda and recent processes.