Turkmenistan, U.S. strengthen economic ties through high-level talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Council Executive Director Eric Stewart in Ashgabat to discuss expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, oil and gas, and agriculture, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the activities of the U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Council, highlighting its role as a platform for strengthening business ties and expanding cooperation between public and private sector representatives of the two countries.

According to the sides, the council’s work contributes to the strengthening of bilateral relations and the promotion of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States.

Earlier in May, the Turkmen American Business Cooperation Association (TABCA) was officially inaugurated in Washington, D.C., establishing a platform to enhance trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the U.S.

The launch event and inaugural TABCA business forum brought together over 50 Turkmen and American companies from the logistics, e-commerce, IT, education, consulting, trade, services, and other small and medium-sized business sectors. The forum emphasized the development of direct B2B contacts between entrepreneurs from both countries.