Azerbaijan shares plans on building new water reservoirs in liberated areas (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Construction of new reservoirs is planned in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, head of the Karabakh Regional Water Reclamation Systems Operation Department, Mushfig Adigozalov, told Trend.

According to him, reconstruction and design of water supply systems in accordance with the perspective plan of the cities in Karabakh and East Zangezur are ongoing. Design work has already been completed in some regions, while the process is ongoing in others.

He said that in Aghdam city, the design stage has been completed, and construction and installation work are being carried out in stages in accordance with the city's master plan.

"Preparations for design work are being carried out in Khankendi city. In Lachin city, both design and construction and installation works have already been completed. All work is being carried out in stages and the prospective development of the areas where the resettlement is planned is taken into account," he said.

Reservoirs rendered unusable during occupation restored

Adigozalov pointed out that during the occupation, the Khachinchay and Kondalanchay reservoirs were rendered unusable and their exploitation was not possible. After liberation from the occupation, these facilities were completely rebuilt.

"Drinking water supply systems were also completely destroyed in most settlements. In Khankendi, the system was partially rendered unusable. The water supply infrastructure in the completely destroyed cities has been rebuilt.

After the completion of the projects implemented in Khankendi, the water treatment plant complex, rainwater management system, sewage network and drinking water supply in the city will operate in full accordance with Azerbaijani construction norms and rules.

The city is divided into 10 zones according to its relief features, and separate water reservoirs are planned for each zone.

Currently, 3,264 subscribers are served in Khankendi, where employees of state institutions and various organizations that have resumed their activities live.

There are networks and collectors for the removal of wastewater from the city. Currently, wastewater is discharged from 27 points into streams on the outskirts of the city," he added.

Wastewater treatment and reuse to be ensured in Shusha

The official said that a wastewater treatment complex is being constructed in accordance with the perspective development plan of Shusha city.

"The treated water here will be discharged into the Gargarchay river. As a result of the treatment process, the water will be brought to a state suitable for irrigation purposes in all technical indicators and can be used as technical water".

Shusha was provided with water a few days after its liberation from occupation

He noted that work began immediately after the liberation of the city of Shusha from occupation to restore water supply.

"For the first time since the liberation of the city of Shusha from occupation, we were sent to the area on November 12, 2020 to provide the city with water. The main water line coming to Shusha was destroyed. The main line, which had been rendered unusable at approximately 25 points, was repaired and restored," said Adigozalov.

According to him, in the next stage, the water treatment plant complex No. 1 and the storage area located in the city were also restored.

"As a result of the work done, water supply to the city of Shusha was ensured in the initial stage on November 19-20, 2020.

Later, the construction of a new water treatment plant complex was carried out in the city, and on July 5, 2024, the complex was commissioned with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

Currently, Shusha city is provided with uninterrupted, stable and high-quality drinking water 24 hours a day," he clarified.

Old systems left over from Soviet era being upgraded

Adigozalov emphasized that a significant part of the water management infrastructure that existed in Karabakh before the occupation was old systems from the Soviet era, and most of them were not in working condition.

"Currently, these systems are either being completely rebuilt or undergoing major repairs and restoration.

In order to combat the risks of drought and water shortage, work is underway to reconstruct water reservoirs and create new water resources in the liberated territories.

It’s planned to design and build new water reservoirs in the Lachin district. In the Gubadli district, the construction of the Bargushad reservoir is being planned.

These projects are expected to contribute to more efficient use of water resources and strengthening the region's water security in the future," he noted.

Tourism and settlement plans form the basis of water projects

The official explained that all water management projects implemented in Karabakh and East Zangezur are prepared taking into account the development prospects of the cities.

"During the design, factors such as future population size, tourism potential, and location of industrial and service facilities are taken into account. Construction work is carried out in accordance with these forecasts," he added.