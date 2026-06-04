Russia's annual agricultural export to Azerbaijan averages about $800 million - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The volume of Russian agricultural exports to Azerbaijan averages about $800 million per year, Head of the Representative Office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan Nuri Guliyev said at the "Made in Russia" gala dinner, Trend reports.

"Agricultural products are undoubtedly the driving force of Russian exports to Azerbaijan. On average, approximately $800 million of Russian exports go to Azerbaijan annually," Guliyev explained.

He also emphasized that Russian companies successfully participated in exhibitions as part of Baku Energy Week.

The "Made in Russia" gala dinner, a business event aimed at developing trade and economic cooperation between Russian manufacturers and Azerbaijani business representatives, is taking place in Baku.

The main goals of the gala dinner were to strengthen business and partnership relations between Russian companies and Azerbaijani retail chains, develop export cooperation, and expand the presence of Russian manufacturers in the Azerbaijani market, as well as establish long-term business contacts and discuss prospects for joint projects.