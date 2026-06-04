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Azerbaijani foreign minister congratulates Kyrgyzstan on UN Security Council membership

Politics Materials 4 June 2026 19:28 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani foreign minister congratulates Kyrgyzstan on UN Security Council membership
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev and expressed sincere congratulations on the election of Kyrgyzstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council by a large majority, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The parties emphasized the importance of mutual support between the two countries in regional and multilateral platforms, including within the framework of the UN Security Council.

Satisfaction was expressed with the current level of strategic partnership between the two countries, and opportunities for further development of cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other areas were discussed.

During the conversation, views were also exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

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