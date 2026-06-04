Kyrgyzstan highlights role of industry in economic growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The development of the industrial sector remains one of the key drivers of sustainable economic growth in Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev said, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers

Kasymaliev made the remarks during a visit to the first international Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo exhibition being held in Bishkek.

During the visit, he reviewed exhibits presented by domestic and foreign companies, including industrial products, innovative technologies and investment projects across various sectors of the economy.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of state support for domestic manufacturers, the introduction of modern technologies and the expansion of industrial production to strengthen the country's economic development.

According to the organizers, Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo serves as an international B2B/B2G platform bringing together industrial enterprises, trading companies, investors and government institutions from SCO member states and partner countries.

The event is aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation, creating new business opportunities and promoting manufacturers' products in regional and international markets.

More than 90 companies from six countries are participating in the exhibition.