Sea Breeze and Sberbank sign agreement on implementation of technological solutions in Azerbaijan - Emin Agalarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Sea Breeze and Sberbank have signed an agreement on the implementation of technological solutions in Azerbaijan, Emin Agalarov, President of Agalarov Development and Founder of the Sea Breeze resort city, said during the "Russia - Azerbaijan" session held within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), Trend reports.

"Today, we signed an agreement with Sberbank to integrate their high technologies not only into the Sea Breeze project but also beyond Sea Breeze across the territory of Azerbaijan. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is developing in many directions, including the economy, transport, and technology. The Sea Breeze project was initiated around 20 years ago and over this time has turned into a major development project," he said.

As Agalarov noted, several million square meters of real estate have already been built within the framework of the project, while 4.5 million square meters are simultaneously under construction: "The total volume of the project will amount to 30 million square meters."

According to him, around 50,000 residents currently live in Sea Breeze, and in the future, the city will be designed for 500,000 people.

Agalarov also informed that agreements were signed with approximately 15 international hotel operators over the past year.

He further noted that the first hotels are planned to open as early as this year.

In addition, Agalarov said that two schools, a kindergarten, a children's art center, a hospital, and a yacht marina are operating on the territory of the project.