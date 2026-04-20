Uzbekistan reports 37% growth in solar and wind electricity production
Uzbekistan recorded a 37% increase in electricity generation from solar and wind power plants in early 2026, driven by expanding renewable capacity and resulting in significant natural gas savings and reduced emissions.
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