Kyrgyzstan prepares power system for rising electricity demand

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 20. In Kyrgyzstan, further growth in electricity consumption is expected in 2026 with the commissioning of an additional 100 facilities, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

To ensure reliable supply for new consumers, the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan JSC is carrying out repair works, equipment modernization, and substation reconstruction.

Grid upgrade activities are being implemented within the existing tariff policy framework and are aimed at ensuring the stable operation of the country’s Unified Energy System.

Kyrgyzstan’s growing population and significant public investment in social and housing infrastructure are driving up electricity demand, fueling the ongoing expansion of the national energy system.