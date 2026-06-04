Representatives of business communities of Azerbaijan and Russia discuss development of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The "Made in Russia" gala dinner, a business event aimed at developing trade and economic cooperation between Russian manufacturers and Azerbaijani businesses, was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event brought together Russian export companies, representatives of retail chains, distributors, and potential partners to strengthen business ties and discuss prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The main goals of the gala dinner were to strengthen business and partnership relations between Russian companies and Azerbaijani retail chains, develop export cooperation and expand the presence of Russian manufacturers in the Azerbaijani market, as well as establish long-term business contacts and discuss prospects for joint projects.

The evening's program included an official business portion, presentations of new company products, B2B communication, and informal networking.

The event aims to strengthen international business dialogue and develop new opportunities for cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.