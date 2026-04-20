Turkmenistan and Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening strategic partnership relations, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a brief meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Earlier, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Russia Esen Aydogdyyev and Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev discussed the development of a strategic partnership.

The meeting centered on strengthening interparliamentary relations, which are increasingly viewed as a pivotal mechanism for enhancing bilateral ties. Both parties acknowledged the steady expansion of cooperation not only in the economic domain but also in the humanitarian and political spheres.