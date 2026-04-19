Leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan are more than brothers to each other - Hakan Fidan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan commented on a photo showing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif together, Trend reports.

The photo was taken within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Speaking at a press conference following the forum, Fidan noted: "In essence, this is a message of brotherly solidarity to the whole world."

According to the head of Turkish diplomacy, relations between the three leaders go far beyond the framework of official protocol.

"All three leaders are more than brothers to each other. This is also a reflection of the shared feelings of the states and peoples they represent," he emphasized.