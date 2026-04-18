Kyrgyzstan under President Japarov: Shaping comprehensive regional development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, during his recent working visits to various regions, has undertaken a comprehensive review of large-scale infrastructure and socio-economic projects across multiple sectors. These regional visits reflect a cohesive approach to development, positioning projects such as roads, schools, hospitals, and local economic initiatives as interconnected components of a unified regional development program, rather than isolated efforts.
The implementation of these projects is largely carried out within the framework of initiatives promoted by the president, aimed at accelerating the development of regions and modernizing the country's key infrastructure.
In the course of his visits to districts in the Osh region, including Naryn-Kulja, Uzgen, and Kara-Kulja, significant emphasis has been placed on improving fundamental infrastructure, specifically in the areas of transportation, water supply, irrigation, and energy. Notably, over the past five years, more than 120 kilometers of roads have been asphalted, with an additional 90 kilometers slated for completion. Concurrently, projects aimed at enhancing the availability of drinking water are underway, with several settlements already connected to water supply systems, while others remain under development.
Another crucial aspect of the regional development agenda is the improvement of social infrastructure. Simultaneous initiatives are underway across various districts to construct schools, kindergartens, medical centers, and primary healthcare facilities. Noteworthy developments include the establishment of a 100-bed hospital, a 40-bed medical facility, and a substantial 350-bed medical center. These healthcare projects are part of a broader strategy to alleviate pressure on the existing healthcare system by expanding regional capacity and improving access to essential services.