UN official stresses COP29 and WUF13 as key bridge to global climate action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. COP29 and the World Urban Forum (WUF13) this year serve as an important bridge to the global events of World Environment Day, as well as to the subsequent official UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) Climate Week, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Anacláudia Rossbach said, Trend reports.

She made the statement in her video address at the international conference dedicated to World Environment Day (WED), taking place today in Baku under the motto “Inspired by Nature. For the Climate. For Our Future.”

According to her, at the World Urban Forum, the Baku Coalition for Sustainability created an important platform that brings together COP presidencies and World Urban Forums, and promotes the development of an integrated approach that unites urban and climate policy agendas and strengthens coherence between the Paris Agreement and the New Urban Agenda.

Anacláudia Rossbach added that this demonstrates the high level of importance the Government of Azerbaijan attaches to coordinating global agendas,” she noted.

''The Baku Call to Action from the World Urban Forum reminds us that our cities must develop in harmony with the natural systems that sustain life. At the same time, the theme of World Environment Day – “Inspired by nature: for Climate, for our future” – further reinforces this approach.

The Baku Call to Action highlights the key role of housing in sustainable urban development and calls for a decisive transition toward inclusive, affordable, and climate-resilient housing for all.

This call requires a renewed commitment to environmentally friendly solutions, ecosystem restoration, the creation of greener urban spaces, and increased resilience. Its goal is not only to reduce the environmental impact of human settlements (the carbon footprint) but also to actively strengthen the resilience of communities.

By aligning urban planning with the wisdom of nature, we can make our cities a driving force for climate action and inclusive well-being, and thus ensure a more sustainable and promising future for generations to come,” she noted.