Azerbaijan eyes U.S. AI technologies for digital transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan may transfer artificial intelligence (AI) technologies from the United States, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during today’s session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The session also addressed the 2.2-fold increase in Azerbaijan–U.S. trade turnover in the first quarter of the current year compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $296 million.

The meeting noted that the expanding cooperation between the two countries creates new opportunities for the development of AI and digital technologies in Azerbaijan.

In the course of the session, it was announced that signed agreements and the activities of the working group on AI may create conditions for Azerbaijan to enhance technology transfer and innovation in this field from the United States. It was also highlighted that the volume of the global digital economy has increased from $16 trillion to $24 trillion over the past year, with the United States holding a leading position, accounting for 25 percent of the market.

During the discussions, it was stated that existing cooperation could create additional opportunities for Azerbaijan to position itself as a regional center for artificial intelligence.

Moreover, it was also underlined that the presence of the Regional Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum in the country, as well as the prioritization of artificial intelligence and digitalization in state policy, significantly contributes to the development of this sector. It was noted that the acceleration of digital transformation will support economic diversification and the formation of an innovation ecosystem.

In addition, it was stated that the current share of the information and communication technologies sector in Azerbaijan stands at 2.8% of non-oil GDP, indicating that the volume of the digital economy is approximately 3.3 billion manat ($1.9 billion). It was emphasized that new cooperation mechanisms will create conditions for a further increase in this indicator.