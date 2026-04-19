Tajikistan reveals cotton sowing area in Khatlon region
The expansion of cotton sowing alongside broader crop planting underscores agriculture’s role as a key driver of seasonal growth and rural income in Tajikistan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy