Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan FMs discuss regional security and bilateral ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov in Antalya, within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, allied relations between the two brotherly countries in bilateral and multilateral fora, the current security situation in the Middle East were discussed.

The views were also exchanged during the meeting on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.