Azerbaijan reports electricity output trends at thermal, hydropower plants in 1Q2026
In the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan saw a decline in electricity production from thermal and hydropower plants. Thermal output dropped slightly, while hydropower saw a larger decrease. Overall, total electricity production was lower than the previous year.
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