Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan's Deputy
Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rahman Hummatov,
discussed cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) with Rebecca
Neff, the Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary in the U.S.
State Department's Bureau of Economic, Energy, and Business
Affairs, a source in the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport told Trend.
The meeting underscored the elevation of Azerbaijan-U.S.
relations to the level of a strategic partnership and highlighted
the need to leverage the existing cooperation potential more
effectively.
The dialogue also encompassed a range of topics, including
international transport corridors traversing Azerbaijan, the Trump
Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative,
and various avenues for cooperation within the framework of the
Strategic Partnership Charter, particularly in the transport and AI
sectors.
Additionally, the discussions considered opportunities for U.S.
companies to participate in Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure
projects, AI developments, data centers, and other key initiatives
aligned with national priorities.