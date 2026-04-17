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Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)

Society Materials 17 April 2026 12:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rahman Hummatov, discussed cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) with Rebecca Neff, the Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary in the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, a source in the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The meeting underscored the elevation of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations to the level of a strategic partnership and highlighted the need to leverage the existing cooperation potential more effectively.

The dialogue also encompassed a range of topics, including international transport corridors traversing Azerbaijan, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative, and various avenues for cooperation within the framework of the Strategic Partnership Charter, particularly in the transport and AI sectors.

Additionally, the discussions considered opportunities for U.S. companies to participate in Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure projects, AI developments, data centers, and other key initiatives aligned with national priorities.

Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)
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