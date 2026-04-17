Azerbaijan, U.S. explore strategic AI cooperation in high-level talks (PHOTO)

The meeting underscored the elevation of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations to the level of a strategic partnership and highlighted the need to leverage the existing cooperation potential more effectively.

The dialogue also encompassed a range of topics, including international transport corridors traversing Azerbaijan, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative, and various avenues for cooperation within the framework of the Strategic Partnership Charter, particularly in the transport and AI sectors.

Additionally, the discussions considered opportunities for U.S. companies to participate in Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure projects, AI developments, data centers, and other key initiatives aligned with national priorities.