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Azerbaijan, D-8 discuss deepening ties in economy, energy and transport sectors

Politics Materials 18 April 2026 20:46 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, D-8 discuss deepening ties in economy, energy and transport sectors

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary General of D-8 Organization of Economic Development (D-8) on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed advancing Azerbaijan - D-8 cooperation across political, economic, trade, energy, investment, transport and logistics domains.

Azerbaijan’s active engagement since joining D-8 was highly appreciated including initiatives such as the D-8 Week hosted in Azerbaijan and ongoing efforts to establish D-8 Excellence Centers on Media and Transport and D-8 Energy and Climate Center. Regional and global security issues were also addressed with emphasis on de-escalation in the Middle East, adherence to international humanitarian law and protection of civilians.

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