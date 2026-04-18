Iran's Supreme National Security Council is discussing new U.S. proposals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. We are discussing new proposals put forward by the United States, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, although the US had agreed to act within the framework of Iran's 10-point plan before the talks began, during the talks it made new and excessive demands. This, in turn, was met with a firm stance from the Iranian delegation, and the opposing side understood that Iran would not back down from its positions under any circumstances.

The statement noted that for this reason, this stage of negotiations ended without a concrete result, and their continuation has been postponed until the United States adjusts its position in accordance with realities.

"In recent days, the US has presented new proposals that include a visit by the Pakistani army chief to Tehran and his participation as a mediator. Iran is currently considering them but has not yet responded. To consolidate its historic victories and protect its interests, Iran will not compromise," the statement says.

It is noted that Iran is determined to continue to control the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz until the end of the war and the establishment of a lasting peace. Control will be carried out by obtaining full information on passing vessels, issuing passage permits in accordance with the rules established by Iran, collecting fees for services to ensure safety, security and environmental protection, and working along established routes. Furthermore, if the other side organizes anaval blockade or creates obstacles to the movement of ships, this will be regarded as a violation of the ceasefire, and Iran will abandon the limited opening of the Strait of Hormuz.