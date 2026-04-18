Middle Corridor opens new opportunities for trade and logistics — Kazakhstan MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Middle Corridor opens new opportunities for trade and logistics, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to him, transport and logistics connectivity is becoming a key driver of regional development.

“Speaking about our logistics and transit cooperation in the region, I would like to mention the role of the Middle Corridor, which in the current situation connects not only regional countries but goes far beyond,” he said.

Bakayev noted that Kazakhstan is actively developing infrastructure to expand transport flows.

“When we talk about the Middle Corridor, we are talking about the eastern countries of our Eurasian continent. Kazakhstan has dry ports in Xi’an, a terminal in the port of Lianyungang, we are well connected with our Chinese partners, we have three border crossing points and are planning to open a new one,” he emphasized.

He added that countries of the region are increasingly interested in utilizing this route.