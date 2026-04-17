President of Iran expresses gratitude to Pakistan for its mediation efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met in Tehran with Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the General Staff of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts, the statement of Iranian media says, Trend reports.

The Iranian president praised Islamabad’s role in mediating and securing a ceasefire in the war between Iran and the U.S.-Israel, and stated that Tehran, in addition to defending the rights of the Iranian people under international law, seeks to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude to the Pakistani official for the high-level hospitality extended to the Iranian delegation during negotiations with the U.S. in Islamabad.

The president emphasized Iran’s principled approach toward the Muslim world, stating that Iran considers all Islamic countries its brothers and that Iran’s recent actions against U.S. military bases in the region were taken out of defensive necessity and in response to unforeseen circumstances.