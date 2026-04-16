Azerbaijani delegates set to join World Bank and IMF meetings in U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A delegation led by Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, has departed for a working visit to Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the information, as part of the spring meetings, the Central Bank delegation will participate in a meeting of the electoral group, which includes Azerbaijan, as well as in a number of events.

In addition, it is noted that bilateral meetings are also scheduled during this period with high-ranking officials from the World Bank and the IMF, a number of financial and investment organizations that cooperate with the Central Bank, and U.S. government agencies.

The 2026 Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group (April 13–18, Washington, D.C.) bring together global policymakers to discuss the state of the world economy, financial stability, and poverty reduction. Key topics include managing Middle East conflict impacts, energy price shocks, elevated debt levels, and long-term development challenges.