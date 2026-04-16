Austrian ministry highlights key sectors driving business ties with Tajikistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Business relations between Tajikistan and Austria are currently on the rise, particularly in the areas of hydropower, tourism, and health, a representative of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria (BMEIA) told Trend.

A representative of the ministry noted that relations between Austria and Tajikistan have continued to develop positively in recent years.

"The bilateral relations at both the political and economic levels are dynamic, with frequent personal meetings further intensifying efforts of cooperation. Austrian companies are providing plenty of expertise in these areas, especially in the modernisation of water turbines, winter tourism, and the modernisation of health care facilities," the BMEIA said.

Furthermore, the representative emphasized that, in the field of hydropower, Austrian companies are eager to expand their engagement in Tajikistan in an effort to unlock the full potential of the sector.

"Future business opportunities in Tajikistan for Austrian companies are diverse and include, for example, the modernization of infrastructure in sectors such as energy, winter tourism, and healthcare. The Joint Austrian - Tajik Economic Commission and more informal formats such as business round tables and economic missions are important instruments to efficiently advance business relations," the ministry concluded.