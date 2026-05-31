TABCA and Oppenheimer discuss Wall Street capital market pipelines for Turkmen businesses

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 31. Representatives from the Turkmenistan-American Business Cooperation Association (TABCA) visited the New York City headquarters of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. to explore commercial opportunities and capital market mechanisms, the TABCA's statement on X says, Trend reports.

​The delegation engaged in discussions with Gilbert Dychiao, Co-Head of Investment Banking at Oppenheimer, and Farhod Inogambaev, a prominent financial services advisor.

​The talks focused on introducing international financial structures to support private and sovereign projects in Turkmenistan.

The council plans to utilize Wall Street investment pipelines to explore alternative credit facilities, corporate advisory frameworks, and banking services tailored to the regional transit and energy sectors.

"Great visit to Oppenheimer & Co. HQ in NYC this week. Thank you Gilbert Dychiao & Farhod Inogambaev for the warm welcome and insightful discussion on capital markets, financial services, and business opportunities," TABCA's statement says.