President Tokayev calls for expanding EAEU’s global economic reach

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. There is a need to further expand the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) external connectivity, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Trend reports.

Tokayev stressed the importance of strengthening the Union’s ties with the Arab world, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, as well as with reputable regional economic associations.

“At the current stage, negotiations with India on the creation of a free trade zone are being actively promoted. I believe this work deserves attention,” he said.

He also noted that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, speaking in a closed-door format, made a relevant proposal regarding partners for free trade zones and observer status.

According to Tokayev, such partners should be selected selectively and carefully, rather than in a broad and indiscriminate manner, ensuring that they fully meet the required criteria.